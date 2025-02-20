There are many definitions of “photography” online, however they all come down to “the art of capturing light to make an image.”

Hesitating as we walked the pedestrian ramp over Henley Street from the Knoxville Convention Center, I turned around to notice the shadows. Before saying anything, Robin was reaching for her camera (phone). She saw it also.

My photography craft has made me more aware of the various colors of light, shadows and patterns or details that might make an interesting photo. This image has several artistic qualities including contrasting light and dark, leading and converging lines, symmetry, depth and mystery.

What to do with this architectural abstract image? I don’t know but it was fun to create; what more is needed?

