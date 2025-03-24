DeRoyal Industries Inc., a Powell (TN)-based global corporation of health care products and services, has acquired the Skyline Medical’s Streamway Wall Suction Waste Fluid Management product line and related assets.

The announcement came on March 20, 2025, from Chris Schulze, chief sales officer of DeRoyal Industries.

“This acquisition strengthens our position as a leader in healthcare waste management solutions, enabling us to better serve our customers with advanced, environmentally friendly technologies,” said Schulze. “The Streamway product line aligns with DeRoyal’s commitment to improving the safety, efficiency and sustainability of healthcare facilities, while also supporting their efforts to meet regulatory compliance standards.” Watch how it works here.

Founded by Pete DeBusk in 1973 and now headed by Brian DeBusk, DeRoyal holds nearly 100 patents and offers 25,000 different products with 1,900 employees in 20 facilities across five countries. DeRoyal was recognized by the Tennessee legislature in 2023 on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Skyline Medical was owned by Predictive Oncology, a Pittsburgh (PA)-based medical research facility. As part of the acquisition, DeRoyal Industries will offer the Streamway wall suction waste fluid management product line under the DeRoyal brand.