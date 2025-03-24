World Oral Health Day was recognized on March 20, recognizing that nearly 69 million adults in the U.S. do not have dental insurance. Poligrip, offering expertise on dentures, partnered with Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major non-profit provider of free pop-up clinics, bringing a Mobile Denture Lab to East Tennessee to give individuals their smiles back.

Members from your community were the first to experience this incredible opportunity, which you can learn more about in the video HERE.

The Mobile Denture Lab will continue to make its way across the country to 15 locations nationally throughout the rest of the year, stopping at select Walmart locations.

Information about Polident and Poligrip and the new video can be found at Polident, or for RAM Home – Remote Area Medical.

