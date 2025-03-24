This past week, I came across a new article about an old favorite in the fitness world — creatine. Most people know it as a go-to supplement for building strength and boosting athletic performance. But this article took a different angle: how creatine might help the brain, too.

Quick refresher: creatine is made up of three amino acids and a phosphate group. Its main job in the body is to help produce energy by increasing levels of ATP—the fuel our cells use to function. It’s been heavily studied in sports, especially in activities that need quick bursts of power like sprinting or lifting weights.

But here’s the interesting part — our brains use up about 40% of our daily energy. So, the idea is, if creatine helps the body make more energy, could it also give our brains a little boost?

Turns out, some recent studies suggest that might be the case. In situations where your brain is working harder — like learning something new, using short-term memory or dealing with stress — creatine might give it some extra support. There was even a mention of it possibly helping with depression symptoms when taken alongside SSRIs.

Of course, we’re still in the early days of understanding all this. More research is needed to really know how helpful it is in real life. One thing to keep in mind: creatine can affect kidney function, so it’s not recommended for anyone with kidney issues.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to begin using any supplement or medication. It is intended solely to inform you of recent developments in the medical literature. Please consult with your physician and conduct your own research — for example, via PubMed or ChatGPT — before making any decisions regarding supplementation.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.