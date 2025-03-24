A little lamb named Razzle, a frantic animal rescuer accused of harboring stolen property, an irate owner and a law student who probably should have been studying for final exams.

For the short version, meet Sabrina Huston, third-year law student in the Transactional Law Clinic working with Eric Amarante, associate professor of law at Tennessee Law. With the semester ending, Amarante sought a student attorney willing to work into the exam period. A lawsuit loomed over a skinny lamb named Razzle.

Huston took the challenge, quickly suggesting that the client try to buy Razzle. The owner, who alleged the lamb had been improperly surrendered, wanted thousands in damages. The market value for similar lambs was about $250.

Huston prepared for what she called “a moral quandary.” Although Razzle was better off with the rescuer, the lamb was the property of the owner. Huston crafted a negotiation strategy intended to address and honor the opposing party’s emotional investment in Razzle.

“I began with one of the techniques I learned from the negotiations section of our clinic class – I spoke first and asked the opposing party to tell her side of the story. I listened carefully and asked thoughtful follow-up questions. My goal was to foster understanding so I could find a mutually agreeable solution for both parties,” said Huston.

Even though Huston’s offer was a tiny fraction of the opposing party’s initial demand, they accepted.

While her time at the clinic did not end as expected, Huston claimed success. “Sometimes, the most effective legal work is more about the willingness to listen and a genuine commitment to advocating for your client than technical expertise.”

Notes & Quotes

Former Gov. Lamar Alexander will speak at Law Day 2025 Luncheon sponsored by the Knoxville Bar Association. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn more and register at www.knoxbar.org/events

The Barristers Cornhole Tournament will return on Wednesday, April 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Yee-Haw Brewing Co., 745 N. Broadway. Teams of two will go head-to-head in a tournament-style bracket for a chance to win four tickets to a Knoxville Smokies baseball game. Spectator registration is available and includes two drink tickets – so you can sip, cheer and enjoy the fun. More here.

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit, Just Security, is publishing a daily update of legal challenges to various Executive Orders coming from the White House.

In Memoriam

J. Lewis Kinnard, who practiced law in Madisonville, Tennessee, for more than 60 years, passed away on March 17, 2025, at age 92. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee (agriculture) and UT College of Law.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 6, 3-4:30 p.m. with a service at 4:30 at Resurrection Presbyterian Church, 6900 Nubbin Ridge Drive, Knoxville. On Monday, April 7, friends will be received at the Madisonville Courthouse from 3-6 p.m. His full obituary is here.