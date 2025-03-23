UCLA was schooled by a master – for a few minutes. The lesson was the turning point in the late Saturday, early Sunday second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional at Rupp Arena.

Rick Barnes’ zone trap, apparently unexpected, shook up the Bruins late in the half and they never recovered. Tennessee won, 67-58. The game was not as close as the score.

The victory sends the Vols to the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive year. They’ll play the winner of Kentucky-Illinois on Friday in Indianapolis.

Tennessee and UCLA followed the script for most of the half – deliberate offense, determined defense. Neither team was shooting well but the Vols were banging the backboards. Both teams ran into early foul trouble.

Barnes’ adjustment disrupted whatever rhythm the Bruins had. UCLA guards did not handle the pressure properly.

“We have it and sometimes we use it, sometimes we don’t, depending on the game,” said Barnes.

The coach said it was just a matter of throwing it out there and seeing how the Bruins handled it. They didn’t.

“The last couple of minutes in the first half we had a lot of energy,” said Zakai Zeigler. “Getting turnovers and those loud plays, that really picked us up. Going into the locker room we had a lot of energy.”

Tennessee jumped from a 23-21 deficit to a 32-25 halftime lead. The Vols were hitting only 33 percent but Chaz Lanier had 12 points.

Tennessee dominated most of the second half. A Lanier layup and a pair of threes around a long shot by Jordan Gainey produced a 46-31 advantage. At 61-42, it looked like a rout. The Vols were messy in the closing minutes but the numbers said the second half was plenty hot –55.5 percent accuracy and seven of 11 on threes.

Lanier led in scoring with 20. He hit four of five long shots. Zakai Zeigler scored 15, had six assists and three steals but was charged with five turnovers. Gainey was good. He scored 13.

UCLA was held to 35.8 shooting accuracy. The Bruins got 22 points off Tennessee’s 18 turnovers. Skyy Clark watched most of the first half with two fouls but finished with 18 points. Tennessee won the rebound battle by 10. Felix Okpara and Igor Milicic had seven each. Cade Phillips had five.

“That’s what we ask those guys to do,” said Barnes.

Tennessee made 14 of 16 free throws. The coach liked that, too.

Barnes said what he usually says about opponents.

“I have the utmost respect for Mick Cronin and his UCLA team. We knew how hard they play and they take on his personality.”

The coach said the game started exactly as expected, “both teams playing their hearts out, going after it. Really proud of our guys, I thought we stayed in there, did a better job rebounding.”

Lanier set a record, most three-pointers in a UT season. He has 120. He moved past a famous name, Chris Lofton. Chris made 118 in 36 games during the 2007-08 season.

Lanier credited God for the opportunity.

“It’s a blessing to be in my position. I want to shout out my teammates as well. They’re always setting good screens and passing the ball on the money for me. So, without them I wouldn’t be making the shots.”

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com