Covenant Health has announced Paul Smith as the health system’s new vice president of behavioral health, effective April 21. Smith will lead Covenant Health’s behavioral health initiatives, including inpatient and outpatient services offered through Peninsula, a division of Parkwest Medical Center.

“Peninsula is a great organization, built on the trust of the community and the dedication of the team,” Smith said. “I look forward to continuing its legacy, helping Peninsula grow and thrive, and helping Covenant Health reach out to fill community needs.”

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Paul Smith as Covenant Health’s new vice president of behavioral health,” said Devan Johnson, president and chief administrative officer at Parkwest Medical Center. “Paul comes to us with significant experience in both inpatient and outpatient behavioral services. He also has a strong focus on team culture. We look forward to working with him to build the premier behavioral health program in East Tennessee.”

Prior to joining Covenant Health, Smith was vice president of behavioral services for HCA Healthcare: Corpus Christ Medical Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. His responsibilities included directing behavioral health services for a multi-campus hospital, as well as leading a stand-alone acute psychiatric hospital with full inpatient and outpatient programs.

During his tenure, he improved financial performance in inpatient and outpatient services and implemented strategic growth and expansion, including medical integration of behavioral care. His efforts helped the organization receive a Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for 2023 and 2024. The award is given to organizations that achieve 95th percentile or higher for patient experience, employee engagement, physician experience and clinical quality.

“Paul Smith has an exceptional range of experience in all aspects of mental health services, from delivery of care to successful clinical and financial operations,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health president and CEO. “We look forward to his insights and leadership as we continue providing resources to meet the growing behavioral health needs in East Tennessee.”

Smith previously served as regional CEO and assistant vice president of Perimeter Healthcare in Waynesville, Missouri, which operates free-standing psychiatric hospitals and psychiatric residential treatment facilities in six states. His career experience includes serving as a group facilitator at Davita, a leading independent medical group, where he opened and managed facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas) area.

Smith also was a behavioral healthcare administrator in Norman, Oklahoma, where he had consultative roles in grant writing, business development and contract negotiations. He has 20+ years of progressive leadership roles in behavioral organizations and has served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re very pleased to have Paul Smith as a new vice president at Peninsula Hospital and Covenant Health,” said Mike Belbeck, executive vice president of operations. “His strong background and accomplishments affirm his ability to lead behavioral health operations while emphasizing patient care, clinical excellence and building relationships with employees and physicians.”

Smith is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a past advisor for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Committee on Behavioral Health Managed Care. He is a past board member of the Oklahoma Commission on Children & Youth and a recipient of a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award. Smith is a presenter on behavioral health and community service management at national and regional conferences.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians and dedicated employees and volunteers.