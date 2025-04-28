Stewart S. Oakes, 83, of Corryton, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 26, 2025. An ordained minister in the United Methodist Church, Mr. Oakes was an active member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church in Corryton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla “Percy” Oakes; parents, Bill and Billie Oakes.

Mr. Oakes was a full-time minister for several years and a part-time minister afterwards. He loved farming and began Oakes Daylilies with his father in the 1980s. He worked with the nursery until his death, and enjoyed working with his son, Ken, and grandson, Joshua.

Oakes Daylilies has a nationwide reach through the internet and mail order. With the just completed inaugural Tulip Festival and the fall Corn Maze, now in its 25th year, Oakes Farm is a pioneer in agri-tourism.

The family will receive friends at Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 29, from 5-7 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Interment will be held Wednesday, April 30, at noon at Clapps Chapel Church Cemetery. Additional obituary information is here.

