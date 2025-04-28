The aisle shown above represents a glimpse of what your food bank is working to restock & replace due to 21 truckloads of USDA foods that were expected over the next three months, now cancelled due to federal funding cuts.

While the rest of our warehouse remains sufficiently prepped to continue our operations, we need community help to fill these empty shelves.

While we are still receiving trucks of food from the USDA, it is not as much as originally allocated. Some of the items expected were: eggs, shredded and cubed cheese, pork chops, canned chicken, pulled pork, milk, chicken legs, chicken and turkey breasts and other nutritious items that many of us would pick up weekly at the grocery store.

No matter how you choose to stand with us, your support can make a lasting difference. Please consider hosting a food drive, making a financial gift or simply spreading the word today by supporting Second Harvest’s efforts to fill these empty shelves.

Visit SecondHarvestETN.org/USDA to provide support and to recognize the importance of fighting hunger and feeding hope during this critical time.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.