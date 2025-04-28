The Knoxville Bar Association will celebrate Law Day 2025 at noon Wednesday, April 30, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza, 201 W Summit Hill Dr., Knoxville.

Former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is the main presenter. The theme is The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One.

Starting at 11:45 a.m., Jimmy Snodgrass, president of the Knoxville Barristers, the KBA’s Young Lawyers Division, will update on the group’s activities and the 2025 Law & Liberty Award will be announced. High school mock trial teams will be recognized.

Short Pursuit Ends in 10-Year Sentence

Prosecutors in the Criminal Court Unit obtained a ten-year sentence against an armed felon who fled from officers because he was wanted on Indiana charges.

Judge Hector Sanchez ordered the 36-year-old male to serve 10 years following his convictions of unlawful possession of a weapon by a violent felon, evading arrest and criminal impersonation.

The case started on June 21, 2024, with Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brett Cox conducted a traffic stop on Edington Road in South Knoxville. The motorcycle driver gave a false name, date of birth and social security number before fleeing on his motorcycle. After a short pursuit, the man wrecked his motorcycle near the Vestal Baptist Church. He then fled on foot, running into the woods and tossing a vest he was wearing. Officers later found two handguns in the vest.

“Luckily, no one was injured and two guns were taken off the streets,” said DA Allen. Details here.

Ellis says help is on the way

Daniel L. Ellis celebrated on social media: “Just finished teaching my last class of the semester at the University of Tennessee College of Law.

“The future of the legal profession has some incredible new stars arriving soon! Very impressed and humbled to be able to contribute to their legal education, personal growth and professional development.”

Notes & Quotes

Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI last week and the director, Kash Patel, tweeted a photo of her being led away. At least Patel didn’t use a clapping hands emoji. Here’s the 13-page complaint: Criminal Complaint_Judge Hannah Dugan

George Santos, sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, has already called for a pardon from President Donald Trump. Wonder if Santos will be pardoned quicker than former state Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Memphis) who ended up serving 14 days of a 21-month sentence before getting Trump’s pardon. Both men pleaded guilty.

Tennessee’s reps split 6-3 in the December 1, 2023, vote to expel Santos from the House. (Vote passed 311-114 with 10 not voting.) Voting to expel were Reps. Mark Green (R), John Rose (R) and Steve Cohen (D). Voting against expulsion were Reps. Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Diane Harshbarger, David Kustoff and Andy Ogles, all Republicans.

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit is publishing a daily update of Executive Orders and legal challenges to same. Info here.

In Memoriam

Thomas Carl Cravens III, 75, of Knoxville, passed away on April 20, 2025. A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, Cravens earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

A varied business career: partner at Kennerly, Montgomery and Finley; co-founder of World’s Fair Beer; real estate with developer Walter Wise; travel agent with wife, Penny; and in retirement, Mayo’s Garden Center.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville. The family will receive friends following the service. Additional obituary information is here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram