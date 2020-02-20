Covenant Health partners with Dollywood for events

Dollywood officials announced Covenant Health as the “Official Health System Partner of Dollywood” at a press conference Feb. 19 attended by Dollywood president Craig Ross and Covenant Health president/CEO Jim VanderSteeg.

As part of the multi‐year agreement, the Knoxville‐based health system will work with the Sevier County theme park on a number of projects, including upgrades to the park’s Baby Care Facilities, Nursing Centers and the Calming Room, as well as sponsorship of Dollywood’s safety team.

Covenant Health also will serve as the presenting sponsor of Dollywood’s new Flower & Food Festival and the Great Pumpkin LumiNights. As part of the agreement, Covenant Health receives presenting sponsorship of many of Dollywood’s guest‐facing amenities and experiences, including Centralized Measuring, the Ride Accessibility Center and First Aid Stations. The park’s rental strollers also will receive Covenant Health branding.

To improve guests’ quality of life, Covenant Health will offer health‐related activities for guests, including hand-sanitizing stations and health tips signage throughout the park. Covenant Health also will become a co‐presenting sponsor of Dollywood’s Light the Way 5k.

The agreement also extends to Dollywood’s Splash Country with many of the same initiatives taking place at the water park.

VanderSteeg said Dolly Parton provided personal and financial support for the construction of LeConte Medical Center, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is a member of Covenant Health. The Dolly Parton Birthing Unit at LeConte Medical Center is named in her honor.

Dollywood’s properties entertain more than three million guests each year, while Covenant Health provides care for two million patients annually at locations throughout Tennessee. Covenant Health is the Knoxville area’s largest employer, and Dollywood is the largest employer in Sevier County.

Information provided by Covenant Health public relations department.