Akima Cabaret gets scoop on #HerStory

The Akima Club of Knoxville will celebrate women throughout history – er, #HerStory – with Akima Cabaret 2020.

A wee bit bawdy, heavy on laughs and laced with dazzle, the professionally scripted show will be performed by Akima Club members and associates at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, with a 2 p.m. matinee March 7, at the Bijou Theatre. Dinner and dancing at the Holiday Inn Downtown will follow the evening shows.

#HerStory – A Celebration of Women Throughout the Decades, is the 40th iteration of the Akima Cabaret.

All of the funds raised will go toward the Akima Grants program, which funds Knoxville agencies providing programs for arts, culture and science; children and youth; medical and social services; and senior assistance as well as many other programs to benefit the community.

Talk-show host Sunny Sphere and her sidekick, Deane Hill, will interview nationally and locally famous women from throughout the decades. Big names include Amelia Earhart, Elizabeth Taylor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Pat Summitt and Madeline Rogero.

Song, dance and dramatic nonsense will combine for an entertaining program.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening shows, including dinner and dancing, are $175. Tickets for the Friday show only are $60, and tickets for the Saturday matinee only are $50. Info and tickets: AkimaClub.org.

The Akima Cabaret is the major fundraiser for the Akima Grants program. Founded in 1947 as a women’s service club, Akima has 120-plus members who provide thousands of volunteer hours, as well as thousands of dollars in financial support, to Knoxville-area agencies providing services that support those in need in our community. The Akima mission is “to be a friend to the community by giving of ourselves and our resources with respect, dedication and compassion.”

