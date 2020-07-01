County crews tackle storm damage

Knox County crews answered calls through the evening and into the night as residents first began reporting storm-related issues Monday just after 6 p.m. In all, 24 downed trees, 12 high water areas and three road issues were reported, according to a press statement.

“These storms came in hard and fast,” said Knox County Engineering and Public Works Director Jim Snowden. “But our teams are well-equipped to do what they need to do to fix any problems that come from heavy storms and fast-rising water.”

The first crew – Mark Parris, Junior Russell, AJ Bales, Lucas Kidwell, Adam Knolls and Corey Smothers – was able to get to work just prior to 7 p.m. and the second crew – Ricky Howard, Erick Brock, Gavin Davis and Mike Young on the second – took over just before 11 p.m.

The last report came in at roughly 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs thanked the crew. “Their work never seems to stop.”

Voting machine demos

Knox County Election Commission is hosting two open houses to demonstrate the new Verity paper-based voting system:

Monday, July 6, 6-8 p.m. at The Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman Street

6-8 p.m. at The Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman Street Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.-noon at its Downtown West Early Voting Center, 1645 Downtown West Blvd.

Voter registration forms will be available for anyone wishing to register to vote. An online demo of the voting system is here.

Early Voting for the state and federal primary/county general/Town of Farragut municipal election begins Friday, July 17. Info: 865-215-2480.

Susano requests loan

Knox County Circuit Court Clerk Charlie Susano requested a $1.5 million loan his office could draw down as needed to help offset lost revenue and cover expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request is expected to be on the Knox County Commission agenda in July. Read full press statement here: Susano $1.5 million load 2020.06.30

Charter Review update

The Knox County Charter Review committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, in the main assembly room of the City County Building, 400 W. Main Street.