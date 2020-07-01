Ashley Ketner is principal of K.A.E.C.

Ashley Ketner has been appointed principal of Knoxville Adapter Education Center, effective July 2020. She joined Knox County Schools in 2004 as a program facilitator at K.A.E.C., where she has continued to work for the last 16 years. Ketner previously worked as a team leader in the Helen Ross McNabb Center’s Bridges program. At K.A.E.C., she has supervised the K-8 program, and she currently supervises the high school intervention program. In 2016, Ms. Ketner also became principal of the Night Alternative Program at K.A.E.C., which is now located at Byington Solway. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Centre College in Kentucky, a special education teaching license from the University of Tennessee, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University.

Superintendent Bob Thomas previously announced: