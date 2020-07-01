Federal CTE funds come to TN

Tennessee is getting $110 million in federal funds over four years to implement career technical education (CTE) in grades K-12 and another $3 million in Perkins Reserve Grants to 44 school districts.
Perkins grants in KnoxTNToday.com’s 9-county region went to:
|School District
|Secondary Award
|Regional Career Pathways Award
|Alcoa City Schools
|$39,823.93
|$150,000.00
|Grainger County Schools
|$41,892.00
|–
|Jefferson County Schools
|$50,000.00
|–
|Maryville City Schools
|–
|$165,000.00
|Oak Ridge City Schools
|$50,000.00
|$150,000.00