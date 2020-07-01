Federal CTE funds come to TN

Sandra ClarkOur Town Teens

Noah Teffeteller, right, points to the brake fluid reservoir in a 1967 Camaro that CTE students at Bearden High School helped assemble. Bearden CTE teacher Robert Dyer, left, led students through the project. (file photo)

Tennessee is getting $110 million in federal funds over four years to implement career technical education (CTE) in grades K-12 and another $3 million in Perkins Reserve Grants to 44 school districts.


Details here

Perkins grants in KnoxTNToday.com’s 9-county region went to:

School District  Secondary Award  Regional Career Pathways Award
Alcoa City Schools $39,823.93 $150,000.00
Grainger County Schools $41,892.00
Jefferson County Schools $50,000.00
Maryville City Schools $165,000.00
Oak Ridge City Schools $50,000.00 $150,000.00
 

