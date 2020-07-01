Beat the heat: Tips to avoid sunburn

The sun produces invisible rays called ultraviolet-A (UVA) or ultraviolet-B (UVB) that can damage skin. Too much sun can cause sunburn, rashes, skin texture changes and skin cancers. Even on cloudy days, UV radiation can cause skin damage. The best way to prevent sunburn, prema­ture wrinkles, skin cancer and other dam­aging effects from the sun is to stay out of it as much as possible, especially between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., when the sun’s rays are strongest. If you can’t avoid sun exposure, apply sunscreen liberally and/or wear a hat and sunglasses and cover up with clothing when outdoors. Get more information: Covenant Health_Summer Safety 7-1