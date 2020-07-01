Four added to board at ETCH

Bob Baskerville, Bryan Daniels, Nakitia Thompson, Victoria Niederhauser

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announces the addition of four new members to its board of directors, effective July 1, 2020. Each will serve a 3-year term, with a maximum 12 years on the board.


New members are:

  • Bob Baskerville, executive vice president, Creative & Production Services at Discovery Inc.
  • Bryan Daniels, president and CEO at Blount Partnership
  • Victoria Niederhauser, DrPH, RN, PPCNP-BC, FAAN, dean and professor, chief academic officer at University of Tennessee College of Nursing
  • Nikitia Thompson, owner and real estate broker at Realty Executives Associates – Nikitia Thompson Realty

Children’s Hospital Board of Directors is comprised of twenty-one community leaders. Complete list here.

 

 

