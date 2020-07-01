Four added to board at ETCH

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announces the addition of four new members to its board of directors, effective July 1, 2020. Each will serve a 3-year term, with a maximum 12 years on the board.

New members are:

Bob Baskerville, executive vice president, Creative & Production Services at Discovery Inc.

Bryan Daniels, president and CEO at Blount Partnership

Victoria Niederhauser, DrPH, RN, PPCNP-BC, FAAN, dean and professor, chief academic officer at University of Tennessee College of Nursing

Nikitia Thompson, owner and real estate broker at Realty Executives Associates – Nikitia Thompson Realty

Children’s Hospital Board of Directors is comprised of twenty-one community leaders. Complete list here.