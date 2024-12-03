We recently discussed the eastside improvements that should help foster renewal of the historic Burlington business center: here. This article is part two including history and queries.

For decades, the several-block area served as a communal shopping and gathering hub. Let’s fill in some of the details, starting with a bit of history.

History: Burlington became a part of Knoxville in 1917 when state law allowed the city to annex several areas including Park City, Lonsdale, Oakwood, Mountain View and South Knoxville. The electric trolley system came into its own in the early 1920s. The McClung Museum has the Burlington line shuttling between Burlington and downtown in 1924.

The trolley ran down the center of Magnolia Avenue to Gay Street. The center photo shows the Vaught Food Market building on the corner of Fern and McCalla, renamed MLK, with an old trolley car converted into a “food truck” eatery of yesteryear.

Apartments were located on the second floor. The Burlington center of yesteryear also featured the Gay Street movie theatre, Warren Paint store, OK Furniture, hardware store, several barber shops, and even had its own post office built in 1948.

Cal Johnson racetrack: The next block is called Speedway Circle, in recognition of Cal Johnson’s horse racing half-mile oval track, with races held from 1899 to 1907, when the state outlawed horse track betting. In the early 1900s, local entrepreneur Cal Johnson converted the oval track to auto racing.

Query: Perhaps the city or a local track club should organize a memorial foot race around the now paved half-mile street. A great way to re-infuse broader community recognition for the area.

Magnolia Corridor Improvement District: The city is working on the planned redesign and upgrade of the streetscape of Magnolia Avenue, from Bertrand to Cherry Street and beyond to the Chilhowee Park area.

Deputy Mayor David Brace says it will likely include the nearby Burlington strip as a part of the proposed Redevelopment District. If approved, TIFs and PILOT tax incentives can be used to foster private commercial development.

I am told by city engineering chief Tom Clabo, the Magnolia streetscape improvements will be executed in three phases:

1) Bertrand to Kyle

2) Kyle to Spruce

3) Spruce to Cherry Street.

Much like the earlier work on Magnolia to downtown, it will improve safety, appearance and old underground utilities. Coupled with tax incentives, this streetscape renewal should help upgrade the commercial uses there.

New Fire Station 6: The Public Building Authority (PBA) will handle the bidding and construction of the new Burlington fire station, a 2-year construction project, that will be put out for bids mid-next year.

Fire Chief Stan Sharp said the initial cost estimate was around $2 million, but a modernized two-bay design coupled with escalating building costs could put that closer to $5 million. This design/build process will likely take 3 or 4 years. To save costs, the first phase is a separate grading contract for the new site, which is to be combined with the MLK streetscape grading. Once construction is completed, the old fire structure can be sold for commercial use.

Query: Firehouse brewery anyone?

Emerald Youth Foundation Sports complex and ministry: As noted, Emerald Youth has submitted a proposal to develop the 13-acre Midway property, on the south side of Magnolia Avenue, into a youth sports complex and ministry as previously done in Lonsdale with the generous help of the Haslam and Sansom families. The city is currently evaluating their proposal. Photos from the Lonsdale facility can help you visualize the new project.

The Chilhowee Park Midway site is currently underutilized as a parking area.

Burlington — Building Codes Enforcement: Deputy Chief Operating Officer Chad Weth and I visited the site and observed the deteriorating condition of several buildings along MLK. The city is planning to direct the Codes Department to follow up with delinquent property owners. Both public safety for pedestrians and building preservation and appearance matters to the quest for redevelopment. Several owners have taken the lead to rehab their historic block. Others, with gaping roofs and dilapidated store fronts need city-ordered enforcement.

Look for continuing follow-up articles on these important developments for our community.

