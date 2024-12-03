AFC Urgent Care/ Family Care will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, December 5, 2024, 2-6 p.m. at 241 South Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with door prizes, complimentary goody bags, entertainment and delicious food and beverages.

AFC Urgent Care will be open seven days a week: Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and on the weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A provider is always on-site, ready to serve your urgent medical needs.

The state-of-the-art facility offers walk-in care for patients 6 months and older, with no appointment required. Equipped with digital X-ray technology, spacious patient rooms and a dedicated procedure room for treatments like stitches, labs and more, AFC Urgent Care ensures fast, efficient and comprehensive medical services including rapid Covid-19, flu and strep testing, with results in just 15 minutes.

AFC Urgent Care/ Family Care is independently owned and operated by Larry Kugler and his business partners, along with their medical director, Dr. Todd Rudolph.

To learn more please visit us at AFC Oak Ridge.

