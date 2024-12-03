The Farragut West Knox Chamber hosted a networking at Pinnacle Financial Partners in Farragut. Pictured are: Alexis Chapman, State Farm Insurance Josh Ellis Agency; Jeremy Shaffer, guest; Lucas Cooper, That 1 Painter; Randy Brock, JB&B Capita; Stacy Madar, Pinnacle Financial; and Marcella Vandergriff, guest. (Photo from Farragut Chamber)

The Rev. Tim Hopkins provided this photo of senior adults enroute to Dolly’s Stampede for a Christmas dinner and show on December 2, 2024. With the possibility of snow in the forecast, the intrepid travelers were hopeful for a safe trip home.

 

Kingston Pike bisects this picture with West Town Mall at the top (south side) and new construction on the north side (Photo provided by Mary Ellen Kilburn)

Two new restaurants coming to West Town area

Mary Ellen Kilburn, senior advisor with NAI Koella | RM Moore, says two new restaurants are planned for the area on Kingston Pike across from West Town Mall.

Upcoming openings of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q added to the existing dining choices of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will make the area come to life.

Raising Cane’s is scheduled to open on January 28, 2025, at 7723 Kingston Pike. Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, Raising Cane’s has grown to over 800 locations worldwide as of 2024, Kilburn said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is under construction at 7727 Kingston Pike, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. Established in 1985 in Birmingham, Alabama, by Jim and Nick Pihakis, the chain has expanded to over 50 locations across the Southern United States.

Book signings at Carter and downtown

P. Smith has scheduled book signings for her soon-to-be best-seller, Chronicles and Narratives: Tales from Strawberry Plains & Gay Street. Come see Patti and bring your book:

  • Friday, Dec. 6, 3-6 p.m. Earth to Old City on Market Square
  • Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Stormer’s Hardware, next to Helma’s in the Carter community
  • Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m., Mast General Store on Gay Street.