Two new restaurants coming to West Town area

Mary Ellen Kilburn, senior advisor with NAI Koella | RM Moore, says two new restaurants are planned for the area on Kingston Pike across from West Town Mall.

Upcoming openings of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q added to the existing dining choices of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will make the area come to life.

Raising Cane’s is scheduled to open on January 28, 2025, at 7723 Kingston Pike. Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, Raising Cane’s has grown to over 800 locations worldwide as of 2024, Kilburn said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is under construction at 7727 Kingston Pike, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. Established in 1985 in Birmingham, Alabama, by Jim and Nick Pihakis, the chain has expanded to over 50 locations across the Southern United States.

Book signings at Carter and downtown

P. Smith has scheduled book signings for her soon-to-be best-seller, Chronicles and Narratives: Tales from Strawberry Plains & Gay Street. Come see Patti and bring your book: