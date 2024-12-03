Volunteer Ministry Center (VMC) is asking the Knoxville community to join us in the Under the Tree Holiday Drive by collecting needed items as we strive to brighten the holiday season for those that we directly serve to either achieve or sustain their housing.

Since VMC’s mission is to end and prevent homelessness in Knoxville, the Under the Tree Holiday Drive serves those who are either working to achieve housing through VMC’s housing case management programs, the Resource Center and Rapid Rehousing, or those who have achieved their goal of housing at VMC’s Permanent Supportive Housing developments, Minvilla Manor & Caswell Manor.

See the list of requested items. Once items are collected, mark them for Under the Tree Holiday Drive and drop off by December 13, at VMC’s main office at 511 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Drop off times are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Requested items:

Sweatpants and shirts

Pullovers with hoods

Socks

Underwear

Sports bras

Hats

Gloves

Assorted hygiene products

Shampoo for different types of hair

Bodywash

Body lotion

Adult coloring books

If you would like additional information or have any questions, please contact Zan Schriver at 865-524-3926 x222 or zschriver@vmcinc.org.