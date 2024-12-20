The unprecedented rate of technological advancement afoot right now will continue to impact economic development, infrastructure and quality of life in our region. Tennessee Valley Authority has an outsized role in realizing these benefits in the valley. This is especially true since electrification is a key component of emerging technological advancement and economic development; and, a range of opportunities from data centers, electric vehicle infrastructure and advanced manufacturing will increase energy capacity requirements.

In Wood Mackenzie’s recent report titled “Gridlock: the demand dilemma facing the US power industry,” the case is made that the nation hasn’t seen such steep growth in demand since World War II. This challenge presents an opportunity for TVA to realize the benefits of distributed, clean energy power production and energy storage in this region. Private investment in renewable distributed generation and more support for local power companies should be components of our future energy landscape.

Distributed power generation and energy storage allows businesses to leverage available incentives, reduce operating expenses and create predictable energy costs. Predictability increases in value as demand growth will likely factor in electricity price increases. Additional distributed generation resources with energy storage may also relieve some of the demand pressure on segments of the grid through private, instead of public, investments. Support for customer sited generation designed benefits local employers.

LPCs will bear much of the burden in understanding how to best integrate new technologies with grid modernization and reliability efforts, while also managing cost implications. They need technical support and a framework so projects get done safely, efficiently and within a reasonable timeframe.

TVA can be a partner in building a more resilient and reliable grid, leveraging the advantages of decentralized, low-cost power production, by encouraging and supporting the development of both LPC-owned microgrid sites and customer-owned solar and energy storage systems. We urge everyone to coordinate with much more distributed generation in mind, for the benefit of all Tennessee Valley communities.

(Condensed from remarks submitted to TVA)

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349