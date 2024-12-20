The Dining Duo enjoyed another delightful experience that engaged all the senses when we ventured out to Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 7641 Kingston Pike, 37919.

As we entered the restaurant, the inviting aroma of freshly prepared dishes tantalized our taste buds and growling stomachs. We had a friendly server who recommended several of his personal favorites of which we chose two: Wood Grilled Salmon and Honey Garlic Chicken.

Each dish arrived so beautifully presented, we felt guilty putting a fork into the artistic plating, but we managed. The flavor of each dish equaled the artistry.

The salmon was basted with key lime butter and was served with fresh vegetables and a chosen side of street corn. The chicken was perfectly grilled with a honey garlic glaze and too was served with vegetables and a chosen side of parmesan mashed potatoes.

The menu offers appetizers and choices of beef, chicken, seafood, salads, handhelds, plus desserts.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m-11 p.m.

Dining out allows you to explore new cuisines, indulge in culinary delights and create lasting memories, making each visit to a restaurant a unique adventure, so don’t miss the opportunity when it arises and send your recommendations to us!

The Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.