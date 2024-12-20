Over the next few weeks, I get to share a recent trip with the Robbie and Gina Johnson to France, Spain and Portugal. This week enjoy the excursions through France from a Paris dinner cruise to a Bordeaux wine country tour.

The Johnsons had a “wonderful” dinner cruise along the Seine River in Paris. The Seine River is a central feature of Paris, flowing through the heart of the city and spanning approximately 483 miles. The river divides the city into the Right Bank to the north and the Left Bank to the south. The Seine is lined with stunning historical sites, including the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum, the Statue of Liberty (French) and the Eiffel Tower, making it a popular route for sightseeing and dinner cruises.

While in Paris, the pair embarked on a food and wine tour. It was a snowy day and actually the first time it’s snowed in seven years. Their guide, Andre, “was wonderful.”

The tour included the Marias neighborhood. This Paris neighborhood is a vibrant and historic district, one of the city’s oldest areas, featuring a mix of medieval and Renaissance buildings, many of which have been beautifully preserved. The chocolatier in Marais neighborhood, Jacques Genin, is known for his buttery caramels.

After Paris, the next leg of the trip was to travel by train to Bordeaux located in southwestern France. Bordeaux is renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture and, most notably, its world-class wine production. As one of the largest wine-growing regions in the world, Bordeaux is home to numerous vineyards and châteaux. In Gina’s words, “Bordeaux was beautiful.”

The last stop in France was Saint-Michel-des-Bardes, a short drive from Bordeaux and often referred to simply as Saint-Michel. A charming commune located in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of southwestern France, it is also known for its rolling hills, vineyards and rustic farms.

Gina continued to use descriptors like wonderful and beautiful simply because words cannot describe the beauty of the French countryside or the people they ran into on this portion of the trip.

Look for next week’s adventure with the Johnsons to Spain!

