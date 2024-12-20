Paddle Georgia, the Peach State’s annual week-long canoe/kayak camping adventure, will venture across three states in 2025, with more than 300 paddlers expected to stroke through the Tennessee River basin in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. The event will highlight the Tennessee RiverLine, a transformative initiative that reframes the 652-mile Tennessee River as a continuous system of outdoor recreation experiences.

Set for June 15-22, Georgia Rivers, formerly Georgia River Network, will celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary with this one-of-a-kind adventure achievable only in far northwest Georgia where streams originating in Georgia flow north into Tennessee and then into Alabama. The route takes paddlers through a unique geological area punctuated by soaring waterfront bluffs, caves and sinks and scenic river gorges.

The seven-day trip will cover more than 80 miles of water trails. Registration will open in early February. Details and registration here.

Outdoor Knoxville

Knox County offers dozens of events outdoors and most are free. Your best source is Legacy Parks’ Outdoor Knoxville events calendar, compiled by Elle Colquitt. Here.

Two seasonal events are about to depart:

Holidays on Ice – Skate under the stars and twinkling lights while listening to music. Market Square. The rink will be open through January 5, 2025. See website for hours. Info: City of Knoxville, 865-215-4423.

Holiday Festival of Lights – thru Dec 31, 2024, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 6-9 p.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Free. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. The greenway at the Cove features a sparkling light display coordinated to music with several fire pits to enjoy. Info here.

Here are a few more events:

Saturday, December 21

Ijams Nature Center will celebrate Winter Solstice with two events. Candlelight Yoga at 4 p.m., Cost $10. Let Hope Irwin guide you through relaxing your mind and body to start the new year right. Bring a yoga mat. Register online. Winter Solstice Wander: 5 p.m. Cost $15. Join Ijams naturalists for a night hike to experience the forest on the longest night of the year and celebrate the promise of longer days to come with hot chocolate and s’mores by a campfire with friends. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717 or website.

Chill Holiday Ride: 7 p.m., Chilhowee Park. Free. Info: Kickstand Community Bike Shop at 865-229-6395. Join us for a bike ride tour of the park’s holiday lights. Be festive and decorate yourself and your bike. Hot drinks and dessert provided by RealGood Kitchen. Details online.

Saturday, December 28

Birding Basics: 8:30 a.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $6. Info: 715-630-6848. Walk two miles while learning the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. Binoculars are available to loan in limited amounts. Register online.

Volunteer Workday: 9 a.m.-noon, Seven Islands State Birding Park. Free. Info: 715-630-6848. We’ll focus our efforts on removal of invasive plant species to help native plants, shrubs and trees thrive. Work gloves available if needed along with some tools. Bring your own if you have them. Register online.