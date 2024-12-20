Football … food … festivities. “Tis the season,” but do you feel like there’s something missing after the holidays? Perhaps it’s exercise.

The UT Arboretum Society is offering a great opportunity to start 2025 on the “right foot” by joining our refreshing New Year’s Day Hike at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 9 a.m. Please follow the signs for parking at the Auditorium. Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, we are unable to allow pets.

We will gather at 9 a.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium where you will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate and snacks to enjoy around our indoor fireplace. At 9:30 a.m. the group will leave for a guided hike that will last 45 to 60 minutes. You may join different hike leaders for an easy or a more strenuous hike.

Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. We aim for this hike to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025. It is one of the 10 University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.