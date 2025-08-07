Win one, lose one – that’s the on-going story for the disappointing Tennessee track team.

The makeover of the track coaching staff is two-thirds finished. Three assistants were fired or paid to resign quietly. Simply said, three are gone. The university has not acknowledged their departures.

Two newcomers have joined head coach Duane Ross. He is director of the Tennessee track and field program.

The win: The most recent coaching addition is Deanna Hill, 29, a former Southern Cal athlete who has been helping the Georgia Bulldogs the past four years. This was a very good time to get a promotion. Georgia women won the NCAA outdoor championship and the Southeastern Conference title.

In contrast, Tennessee women finished 15th in the SEC and failed to score in the NCAA meet.

Recent departures from the Ross coaching staff were throws coach Erik Whitsitt, jumps coach Tempest Love and sprints/hurdles coach JaMichael Glass.

Ross hired Jeff Chakouian to replace Whitsitt.

The latest loss: Vol freshman Nick Reynolds, 19, the SEC bronze medalist with the javelin, has transferred to Georgia. His SEC throw of 251-7 was an all-time American junior record. It surpassed Joe Zimmerman’s previous U.S. under-20 standard by nearly seven feet.

Reynolds’ mark is second on the 2025 U20 world list and fourth best in Tennessee history. Reynolds was the 2024 Gatorade athlete of the year in New Hampshire.

***

Want to buy an ad on Tennessee football uniforms? Maybe sell some gas or groceries or real estate?

LSU is seeking NCAA approval to sell jersey patch advertisements on Tigers uniforms. Whispers say Tennessee and several other schools are very interested in how that ruling goes. Could that be Dr. Danny’s next big fund-raiser?

Last year, the NCAA permitted schools to have advertisements on the field during football games. Shields-Watkins Field displays the name Pilot.

Schools are scrambling for new revenue streams to fund payments to players. An LSU source says the project, if approved, could generate “multiple millions of dollars a year.”

NASCAR drivers wear ads all over their uniforms. Maybe you’ve noticed.

***

Glad-you-asked department: Former Vol Tyler Baron has signed a four-year, $4,520,216 contract with the New York Jets. The guaranteed part was his signing bonus of $320,216.

Tyler was an edge rusher at Tennessee who set some kind of transfer portal record. In December 2023, he committed to Ole Miss. He flipped to Louisville, went through 2024 spring practice, reentered the portal and landed at Miami.

Baron played well for the Hurricanes – 11 tackles for losses, five and a half sacks, one forced fumble, honorable mention in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Resident expert on transferring? He could actually explain the art to prospects.

Tyler played at Catholic High his senior season before UT.

***

News you may have missed … the Ole Miss Rebels supposedly outbid the South Carolina Gamecocks in an auction for a linebacker.

A South Carolina trustee, during a board meeting, explained how the Rebels got a football player the Gamecocks wanted.

“We competed for a linebacker,” Dan Adams said. “We were going to offer $400,000 and Mississippi took him for $800,000.”

Some trustees were said to be surprised to hear such bad things are happening. Mr. Adams did not name names but former Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones originally committed to South Carolina and did switch to Ole Miss.

FYI: Really good teams do not go for bargain-basement linebackers.

