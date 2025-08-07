Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 6-9 p.m. With school back in session and autumn approaching, join Mabry-Hazen House for its final event of the summer.

During the work week, museums (including Mabry-Hazen House) mostly keep bankers’ hours and weekends are often packed with other activities, making it difficult for people who hold day jobs but would like to visit more often. This is a chance to visit the historic house museum after-hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, see North Knoxville flicker alight, watch the sunset over downtown and enjoy a variety of drink options including ones from local breweries.

This “historical happy hour” is not just about the festivity either; it’s about connecting with history and gathering at the museum to meet staff, volunteers and community members in a casual atmosphere.

The historic home will be open for self-guided tours with staff available for questions. There will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor at 7:30 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history series where we share an artifact or objects that normally are not on display.

Outdoor seating will be set up on the front porch and lawn for groups to relax. Guests are encouraged to bring games, stories, blankets and/or camp chairs.

Presale online tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are admitted free. Online tickets can be purchased here. Tickets also will be available at the door for $13 and current Mabry-Hazen House members still get in for $10.

Each purchased attendee ticket receives 1 (one) drink ticket, with additional drinks at $5 per ticket.

All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.

In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to the following week, August 27, 2025.

