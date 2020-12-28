Coach Burns had long career at LMU

An endowed scholarship fund has been created at Lincoln Memorial University in memory of Coach Dan Burns, who died Dec. 20, 2020, at age 69. Coach Burns was recruited to play basketball and baseball at LMU and basically never left.

The Ohio native graduated from LMU in 1974 and remained as an admissions counselor. In 1976 he joined his baseball head coach and mentor, Dean Bailey, as an assistant coach. He was head coach from 1981-87 when he became athletics director and director of campus and community recreation. In 1995, Mr. Burns returned to coaching, taking over the LMU softball program, where he stayed for 16 years.

In 2012, he became the director of athletic development and remained in that position until his retirement in 2019. He was inducted into the LMU Athletes Hall of Fame in 2001. He earned a master’s degree in health from Union College in 1981.

Dan met and married his wife of 38 years, Regina Sawyers Burns, and the couple practically raised their three children on the LMU campus. Find additional obituary info here.