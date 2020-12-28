Surviving the Holidays

Christmas is over, but school is out and many families will be at home this week. Plus, the New Year’s weekend is ahead. Fort Sanders Regional Med­ical Center shares some tips for making your holiday brighter and less stressful: Covenant Health_Holiday Survival-Dec 2020

Read the full article for tips on staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season.

Find suggestions for avoiding holiday weight gain.

And get tips on ways to mitigate anger.

If your anger is severely out of control or has a large impact on everyday life, you may need professional help. Talk with your doctor if you are concerned.

For help with dealing with anger or other emotional stress, contact Peninsula Be­havioral Health, a member of Covenant Health, at 865-970-9800.