Chelsey McKimmy joins LMU Law

Chelsey McKimmy will join the faculty of LMU Law as student services librarian and assistant professor of law in January. In this position, McKimmy will teach in the legal research program and provide reference assistance, legal research instruction, collection development in the LMU Law Library, which is comprised mostly of digital legal and nonlegal information. She also will act as the library liaison to the LMU Law Review, the Duncan School of Law Moot Court Board, the Mock Trial Team and other student organizations. McKimmy holds four degrees: a bachelor’s in English from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse; a master’s in English from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; in 2017, she earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law; and in 2019, she earned a master’s in library and information science from the University of Iowa. Info on LMU Law here or call 865-545-5303.

Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs lives in Halls and shared timely info Saturday with his neighbors on Facebook. “Just a little info for you guys,” Biggs wrote. “The convenience center will be open today. The hours will be from 10-3. Have a great day.” In response to questions, Biggs said the Halls convenience center is also known as:

The Dump

The trash place

Over there by where Kmart was

Yonder behind Bel-Air

That place for trash

But otherwise whatta guy: Steve Lane, U.S. Navy veteran who studied wildlife at UT for a while before going into human resources, had a zinger in his obituary: “He was never quite the same after he was bitten and was always late to work after a full moon.” Learn more about Steve Lane here.