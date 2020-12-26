Weather forces county delays

Knox County trash and recycling convenience centers will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. Crews were cleaning up the ice late Friday but will have to do more work Saturday morning due to the cold temperatures, according to county spokesperson Mike Donila. Also, the Engineering and Public Works crews have removed more than 100 trees in the past 24 hours.

Knox County Public Library will remain closed on Saturday, Dec. 26, due to inclement weather. The system is expected to return to its normal operating hours on Sunday.