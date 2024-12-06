Food City is well-known for exceptional customer service and community involvement throughout their market area and each year recognizes outstanding volunteerism among their associates with their Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, named in memory of their beloved former president and board vice-chair.

“As a company, we strive to maintain a high level of dedication to service, quality, value and community involvement, while providing a work environment that enables our associates to grow both personally and professionally as successful members of our team.

“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to charitable organizations across our market area, and we want to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service.

One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels.

Of those entries, the following individual Knoxville area store winners were selected:

Alcoa: Natalie Murrell volunteers with Eagleton School

Maynardville: Ava Tiller volunteers at Pink Box

Oak Ridge: Dee Childress volunteers at Bark Place for Dogs/ Shultz Guest House

Hardin Valley: Bettye Venable volunteers with The Good Shephard Center

Strawberry Plains: Jackie Brown volunteers with Sidebrook Baptist Church

Middlebrook Pike: Juliann Bryan volunteers with A Place at the Table

Bearden Center: Dustin Pierce volunteers with Carecuts of Knoxville

Western Avenue: Karina Nusbaum volunteers with Powell Special Olympics

Clinton Highway: Brooke Blalock volunteers with Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Malone Creek Dr.: Martin Smith volunteers with Sharon Baptist Church

Mountain Grove Dr.: Rosemary Gendreau volunteers with TN missing pets/ feral feline friends

Loves Creek Rd.: Zoe Ketner volunteers with The Pursuit Church

Halls Center: Rivers Krantz volunteers with Isaiah 117 House

Morrell Rd.: Evan Stone volunteers with Stockton Valley Baptist Youth

These store winners will move on to compete at district level.

Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity.

Three divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution.

Finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.

“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their humanitarian contributions.

“Our company is dedicated to the communities we serve and ensuring that our associates have the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible,” said Smith.

