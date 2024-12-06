I am sharing the final leg of the European trip with Emily and Jerry Lenn: Italy. Traveling to Italy is like stepping into a vibrant painting, where every corner bursts with color and history. As you wander through the cobblestone streets, ancient ruins stand proudly alongside cliffside villages or majestic cathedrals captivate the visitor with its awesome architecture.

Follow the numbered pictures in the gallery to enjoy this adventure through Italy.

Canal in Chioggia, Italy, a lovely fishing port. The ancient arena in Verona, Italy, which was built in 40 AD (40 years before the Coliseum in Rome) and is extremely well preserved and still in use today. St. Mark’s Square in Venice; Italy is very crowded!

Nicholas Basilica in Bari, Italy, where the famous saint is entombed. Homemade pasta for sale in Bari, Italy, is very colorful! Messina Cathedral, with its amazing clock tower in Messina, Sicily, Italy. At noon, the gold lion roars, the rooster crows, the figures move, a church appears in a frame and Ave Maria plays.

Here is a video of part of the clock tower noon show. Video.

Castle Nuovo, built in Naples, Italy, in the 13th century by King Charles I. Port of Naples, Italy, with Mt. Vesuvius in the background. The spectacular San Giovanni Cathedral in Florence, Italy

This is a view of the Piazza del Campo in Siena, Italy, where the famous horse race, the Palio de Siena, occurs twice each year. Ten horses are chosen to compete from the city’s 17 neighborhoods, and the jockeys ride bareback. The actual race is called the Carriera. The winner is awarded 500,000 Euros.

11. This is the ancient walled hillside city of San Gimignano, Italy, famous for its numerous towers.

We ended our tour of Italy in Tuscany, and this was the beautiful view from the property Villa I Barronci.

From the art and architecture to the culinary delights, every moment in Italy feels like a delightful embrace of culture and beauty, leaving you enchanted and yearning for more.

Knox the Fox loves to share your trips so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.