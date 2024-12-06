If all those who bought a car from Johnny McCoy formed a line, it would surely stretch from Fulton High School to Oak Ridge.

When Mr. McCoy, 88, passed away in late November, he left behind a slew of friends – from Temple Baptist in Powell where he and wife Linda attended for 43 years; from the Lincoln Park neighborhood where he grew up, along with his twin brother, Dicky; and from his colleagues at the former Dean Stallings Ford in Oak Ridge, where he was general manager for nearly 40 years.

Before he went into car sales, Johnny McCoy was a Blue Angel motorcycle officer for the Knoxville Police Department, where he served with his dad, Charles, and Dicky. The McCoys were well-wired into politics and community service.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Curtis Hutson Chapel at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 West Beaver Creek Drive, Powell. Funeral service begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.