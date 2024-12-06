Dennis Brock was an extraordinary teacher – beloved by kids, colleagues and the whole community around Copper Ridge Elementary School. That’s what happens when you show love to others, live exuberantly and teach at one school for over 30 years.

Mr. Brock lived just doors from the school on Pedigo Road. He chaired the school’s environmental projects including the gardens and the Adopt-a-Road litter patrol on Brushy Valley Road. You can read his full obituary here.

Family, friends and former students will gather to remember Mr. Brock on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McIlwaine Friendship Pavilion at UT Gardens (2518 Jacob Drive). Come if you can.