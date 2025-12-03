Don’t miss this special evening featuring the Grace Worship Choir and Orchestra, GCA Fine Arts, and GPAC on Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Invite your family and friends to share in this unforgettable night of worship and celebration!

Children’s activities begin in the upper lobby at 5:00 p.m. (cookie decorating, ornament making, and games) with FREE Hot Chocolate in the lobby.

Worship Center doors open at 5:30 p.m. to seat for the program.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.