East Tennessee PBS is hosting a special community food drive supporting Wesley House Community Center on Friday, December 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., as a drive-through collection in the PBS parking lot, 1611 Magnolia Avenue. Volunteers will meet you at your car to collect non-perishable food donations—quick, safe, and convenient.

Proud to continue its commitment to serving our neighbors, PBS wants this effort, following the remarkable impact of SNAP GAP, to encourage the public to support families right here at home.

SNAP GAP brought together more than 100 community organizations to help individuals and families facing food insecurity. And the need continues.

