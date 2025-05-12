Meet Chris Askey who has been serving East Tennessee as a staff member of Second Harvest since 2015. In his current role as purchasing manager, Chris is responsible for purchasing all food and associated products by working with local farmers, food brokers and manufacturers.

Fun fact from Chris: “I spent three years as crew and educator sailing traditional Schooners between Maine and Grenada. Sailing Tall Ships is how I met my wife.”

