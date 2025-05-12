The Morning Pointe Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living, and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville recently announced a new scholarship partnership for nursing students. The Foundation is bestowing $1,500 per year for nursing students (LPNs) for the next three years. TCAT Knoxville will select the recipients. The Foundation has provided more than 146 scholarships since its founding in 2014.

“Partners like TCAT are critical to the success of the Morning Pointe Foundation as we strive to provide financial support for students pursuing careers related to senior care,” said Miranda Perez, executive director of the Morning Pointe Foundation. “We are so excited to be able to support their students.”

“The Morning Pointe Foundation scholarship for TCAT Knoxville’s practical nursing program is a beacon of opportunity for aspiring nurses,” said Kelli Chaney, president of TCAT Knoxville. “By alleviating financial barriers, it empowers students to focus on their education and join the healthcare workforce with confidence and skill. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of compassionate caregivers.”

“Skilled caregivers like our Morning Pointe Foundation scholars are an incredibly precious resource,” said Greg A. Vital, co-founder and president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “It is our privilege to assist in bringing new and passionate caregivers into the field.”

Information and quotes provided by Morning Pointe.

