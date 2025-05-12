Covenant Health is pleased to be included on Becker’s Hospital Review‘s 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2025 list.

“Our dedicated workforce has again led to Covenant Health receiving this recognition by putting our patients first and performing with excellence in everything they do,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO. “Our extraordinary staff is the reason Covenant Health can deliver the right care at the right place at the right time.”

