When you own a home that you’ve decided to put into the rental market, it’s important that you do your best to find tenants who will care for your property and who will pay the rent on time. Whether you’re a seasoned investor, a single-property owner or own multiple units, putting these tasks into the hands of a capable property management company can make for a better, easier experience. It’s important to select a company that aligns with your goals and provides exceptional service, as that is key to maximizing your investment and minimizing stress.

As principal broker of Wallace Real Estate Northshore Office and Property Management Division, Tammy Mills has seen firsthand how important it is to work with a local, experienced property management team. Tammy offers several tips as to what to look for when selecting a property management company:

Local Expertise

A deep understanding of the local area and market trends is invaluable. A local property management company can better market your property, set competitive rental rates and attract reliable tenants. Wallace Property Management, for example, has been serving Knoxville and surrounding areas since 1936, with an unmatched history and knowledge of the region.

Comprehensive Services

Consider what level of involvement you need. Do you want a company to handle everything from marketing to tenant communication and maintenance? Or do you just need help with finding tenants? Look for a company that offers flexible options. At Wallace, we offer full-service property management and residential lease-only services.

Reputation and Experience

Longevity in the business speaks volumes. With over 250 residential and commercial properties under management, Wallace has built a reputation for excellence in managing everything from single-family homes to multi-unit commercial properties.

Support and Communication

Property management doesn’t follow a 9-to-5 schedule. Emergencies happen, and tenants need support. A company with 24/7 emergency service and clear communication processes can be a lifesaver.

Selecting a property management company is a significant decision. With the right team by your side, managing your property can be seamless, leaving you more time to enjoy the rewards of property ownership.

