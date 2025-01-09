The 2025 Project Help campaign is underway and runs through February 4, 2025. With colder weather bringing higher utility costs, the need for emergency heating assistance tends to rise during the winter months.

Through Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to elderly or disabled customers on fixed incomes, and income-constrained families experiencing a crisis due to the limitations of income.

“Project Help relies entirely on the generosity of the community and individual donors,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB senior vice president and chief customer officer. “With the support of our generous donors, Project Help was able to assist more than 270 income-constrained families in staying safe and warm last year.”

Partnering with Food City and others, there are multiple easy ways to donate to Project Help:

Purchase a donation coupon when shopping at Food City

Make a donation at any Knoxville area Home Federal Bank drive-through

Donate to Project Help online at www.kub.org/projecthelp

Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950

Project Help is administered by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC). KUB collects donations, and 100 percent of the funds go to CAC. The money goes directly toward the purchase of electricity, natural gas, propane, heating oil, wood or coal for those in need. Project Help of East Tennessee is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible.