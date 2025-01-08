It’s time to celebrate Dolly’s birthday and 20 years of Imagination Library in Knox County.

On January 15, 2005, a few hundred folks gathered in the East Tennessee History Center to kick off Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Knox County. Gov. Phil Bredesen and Mayors Bill Haslam and Mike Ragsdale headlined the event by reading storybooks to kids and congratulating sponsors and participants alike.

Larry Clark, the commissioner from South Knoxville at the time, initially brought the idea to the powers that be. They saw fit to house the program in the Knox County Public Library, and we’re glad they did! It was a fun day, and it launched an exciting early literacy program for our community.

On Sunday, January 19, we’re celebrating 20 years of Imagination Library in Knox County on Dolly’s birthday at the Tennessee Theater. Books, Birthday Cake and Dreaming Big, presented by Verizon, is a free event for everyone!

We’re having a costume parade and dance party, followed by a storytime by Dolly herself (thanks to the magic of technology! She won’t be there in person.)

Holston Middle School Show Choir will perform some Dolly songs, and we’ll play some Dolly trivia for prizes. To top off the day, we’re showing her iconic movie, 9 to 5. It’s a chance to send Dolly a birthday message, grab a photo with Corduroy or Lady Bug Girl, or eat a cupcake.

Here’s a schedule for the day:

1:00 – Doors open

Send Dolly a birthday wish, make some crafts, cupcakes and more!

1:30 – Happy Birthday, Dolly

Kids and families, join the story character parade and have a Dolly dance party! Watch a big screen storytime, then sing “Happy Birthday.”

2:30 – Celebrate 20 Years

Enjoy a medley of favorite Dolly Parton songs by the Holston Middle School Show Choir, and hear from participants about the impact of 20 years of Imagination Library in our community.

3:00 – Dolly-themed Trivia and Screening of 9 to 5

Play Dolly trivia for prizes before watching Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin deal with a horrible boss in “9 to 5.” Enjoy popcorn!

Come for any or all of it!

The very first book that any child receives from the Imagination Library is “The Little Engine that Could” by Wally Piper.

That January in 2005, 1,500 Little Engines landed in mailboxes across the county. Today, we send out 19,000 books every month, reaching 72% of kids under the age of five in Knox County.

In raw numbers, the Knox County program ranks 14th in the country — outranked only by major metropolises like Cincinatti, Washington D.C. and Nashville. For a little county that could, we think we’re the top program in the world! Just ask us.

In those 20 years, we’ve mailed out more than 4 million books to 100,000 children, many of whom are now in college, driving and maybe even reading Imagination Library books to kids of their own. That’s reason enough to celebrate.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.