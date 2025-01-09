Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of James and the Giant Peach, January 17 – February 2, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 p.m., Saturdays, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays 3 p.m.

The play is performed by 15 young actors ages 8 to 16. The cast includes KCT veterans Barnes Shafer as James, Evie Strangeward as Centipede, Lola Hardin as Spider, Desmond Gondo as Silkworm/Father and Emily Rowe as Narrator 2. Joining them will be Layne Templeton as Ladybug, Brighton Ellison as Little Old Man/Captain, Shepherd Shafer as Narrator 1, and Grayson Wright as Rhinoceros/Ensemble. Playing Aunts Sponge and Spiker are debut actors Gabi Ryerson and Lucy Ellison, respectively. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Abe Eaton, Kea Mitchell, Dakota Paxton and Judah Perry.

The show is directed by artistic director Dennis E. Perkins and designed by 11 student designers ages 10 to 16. KCT veteran Macon Sloan provides the scenic design with assistance from Sophie Bishop, Bishop Stephens and Joelle Arellano. Ally Summie will provide the lighting design. Chloe Beeler will provide the costume design with assistance from Merrit Sloan and Zowie Cook Aspen. The props masters are Lucille Childers, Gabriel Herrera and James Carpenter. The play is stage managed by Rosalie Linnabary with assistance from Maggie Foster-Tobin.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.