Getting back into routine can be tough. As we take those lights down and return those ill-fitting sweaters, it can be easy to fall back into the routine you promised yourself to get out of just a few short weeks ago. Whether you’re trying to hold onto those last-minute resolutions or seeking some breaks in the routine, there’s plenty of fun and freedom to be in the choices Knoxville has to offer this weekend.

Knoxville Writers Guild: January Program With Doug Sofer – Addison’s Book Store (January 9)

Doug Sofer, a professor of history at Maryville College, knows a thing or two about taking a blast to the past. This weekend, he’s offering up some of that expertise in this free event for the Knoxville Writers Guild and those looking to engulf their readers in days gone by. Whether you’re hard at work on that historical novel or knee deep in memoir research, this course provides some keen insight for the budding scholar in all of us.

Knoxville Museum of Art (January 10)

The Knoxville Museum of Art has always been known for its sights, but now it’s moving into the realm of sounds! Jazmin Ghent, a jazz musician, has spent her career playing and educating, with a couple of her tracks spending a significant number of time on the Billboard charts. Here, you can have her soundtrack your stroll through the gallery, or simply sit back and see where her music can take you.

Saturday Ride – Bike Zoo (every Saturday)

Bike Zoo offers a fast-paced, high intensity ride every Saturday morning for cyclists looking to get a quick start to their weekend. All rides are free, though they do require a waiver and a helmet. Maps of the trails can be found on Bike Zoo’s website, listed above.

Shop Farragut Health & Wellness Expo – Turkey Creek Medical Center (January 11)

Plenty of community leaders are looking to keep those New Year’s resolutions in the front of your brain with an event like this. Presented by Turkey Creek Medical Center, the expo sports over three dozen local businesses specializing in the human body, all here to help you. Skincare, cardio regimens, nutrition workshops, even financial advisors promoting monetary wellness. As that first week past the new year comes and goes, don’t let those promises of change go with it.

Locals Only Presents Milk Man & The Big Band – Bijou Theater (January 11)

The Locals Only Radio show is back in a big way, literally! The Bijou Theater will play host to Milk Man & The Big Band, a 21-piece collective steeped in the classics while still pushing boundaries in Knoxville’s pop and rock spaces. The concert will be broadcast live on local radio, with Redd and Paper Flowers opening. Don’t miss this chance to support local music on one of Knoxville’s most prestigious stages!

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (January 11)

The greatest sequel ever put to film is returning to the big screen, with some big sounds to accompany those sights. Traverse the stars with Luke Skywalker and the gang, with John Willaims wholly original and transformative score ringing throughout the auditorium in sync with the adventure.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire – Thompson-Boling Arena (January 11-12)

Miniature monster trucks will now be full size behemoths this weekend. The Food City Center will be bringing a thrill on wheels, with some signature Hot Wheels monster trucks on display. This event is perfect to bring the kids and let them see their playrooms come to life!

