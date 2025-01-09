The week bringing in the new year, spanning from December 30 to January 3, 2025, added 975 new documents to the county records. Warranty deeds (sales) tallied the same quantity as the week prior at 173 recordings. Though the same number of transfers came through, the cumulative $102.77 million in land value this week, surpassed the value of sales the week prior by nearly $20 million. A total of five sales during the week were commercial properties priced over $1 million.

Pilot now owns two additional buildings in the Pilot/Flying J complex on Lonas Road. Sigma Land Partnership sold the buildings at 5500 & 5516 Lonas Road to Pilot Travel Centers LLC for $11.5 million.

In East Knoxville, the Lowe’s at Isaiah’s Landing also changed hands. Knoxville Commercial Investment LLC had owned that property since 2021. Last week, they sold to Pine24 Knoxville LLC & Alpine Income Property OP LP for $22.5 million. Going a bit further east to Strawberry Plains Pike, Treetop Enterprises LLC sold the lot next to the new Bojangles. Southern Wake Industrial Park LLC purchased the land for $3.31 million.

Moving back towards the middle of town, EPRT Tennessee Properties LLC purchased 6700 Central Avenue Pike, a building next to the Baymont Inn & Suites and Trinity Church. A private party sold the property for $1.83 million.

Another private party sold property in Karns. 102 Property LLC purchased 21.5 acres at 4628 Meredith Road for $1.5 million.

On the lending side of real estate, trust deeds (loans) accounted for 234 new recordings totaling $72.97 million. Only four mortgages were over $1 million during the week. The largest was for $4 million funded by Consumer Credit Union. The second largest came in at $3.3 million from KS Bank Inc. Dominion Financial Services backed a loan for $1.57 million and Mortgage Investors Group rounded out the high value loans of the week with one for $1.2 million.

The year-to-date comparison has been updated through December 31, 2024:

Recapping the year’s highest value property transfers:

Seventeen came in over $10 million:

The quantity of other sales over $1 million:

In 2024, 468 Trust Deeds over $1 million were recorded:

