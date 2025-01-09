It’s harder and harder to defend Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, a man I supported in two elections.

First, it’s hard to get information. Transparency is as rare as a video tape of SWAT team members serving a search warrant in South Knoxville. A young man lost his life and the public learned (thanks to reporting by Tyler Whetstone in Knox News) that SWAT team members don’t wear body cameras.

Second, the arrogance that Wanda Moody and Herb Moncier observed in the sheriff’s office some 20 years ago remains unabated. Claiming responsibility only to the voters as a “constitutional sheriff,” the local office runs as wild as the high sheriff of Nottingham during the Robin Hood era.

Third, there’s lack of accountability. Where’s the press conference over the last six years of Sheriff Spangler taking responsibility for any of the shenanigans of his team – whether it’s harassing a female server at Twisters or getting a kid fired at the Clinton Highway McAllister’s or brawling between officers in an Old City parking lot.

The sheriff must:

Cut overhead to direct funds to deputies and corrections officers. Promises made; not kept.

Ensure body cameras are worn and “on” by officers in contact with the public.

Demand equal treatment for lawbreakers. (“no charges” for prominent Republican)

Bottom line: If the sheriff’s office is autonomous (not reporting to anyone) then the only way the voting public can know of abuses is through courageous reporting and comment.

Building bridges

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on January 8, 2025, a $24.7 million federal grant to help fund a proposed pedestrian bridge to connect South Knoxville with the University of Tennessee campus. The plan is to fund the estimated $60 million with $24.7 from Washington, $20 million from Nashville and the balance from Knoxville. Info here.

Let’s examine the disconnect between politicians and regular folks. Where would you spend $60 million?

Repair Gay Street Bridge

Restore roads/bridges washed out by Hurricane Helene

Widen Northshore Drive

Set it on fire to heat the homeless

Build a pedestrian bridge from South Knoxville to the UT campus

And then there’s LA

Out of control fires are burning down Los Angeles while Mayor Karen Bass is in Ghana for the inauguration of President John Mahama. Bass is also taking heat for having cut the fire department’s budget by $23 million, according to the LA Times.

Oh, and there’s the water shortage. Apparently, many fire hydrants are not pumping. Welcome home, mayor.