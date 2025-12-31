While traditional resolutions may have fallen out of fashion (and rarely stick long-term), there’s still something comforting about the chance to begin anew. We hope the Knox County Public Library is part of your fresh start in 2026! We have everything you need for an enhanced, improved, and engaged year ahead.

Want to explore the science of changing habits? We’ve got books for that—check out titles like Atomic Habits or The Power of Habit.

Looking to read more in general? Start with our catalog and filter to your heart’s content. If you’re searching for inspiration, try the Kirkus Best Books of the 21st Century for Fiction or Nonfiction. And if you’d like a more personal touch, our librarians love helping you find the perfect read—don’t hesitate to ask!

Prefer learning through programs? Our event calendar is packed with storytimes, book discussions, documentary screenings, and writers’ workshops. Pro tip: Use filters to find programs by type, location, or audience.

Upcoming Events to Add to Your Calendar

Spots fill quickly—reserve your place today!

Whether you make resolutions or not, we hope to see more of you in 2026.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

