On Christmas Eve, my family and I change into our matching pajamas, make cups of hot chocolate, and exchange books in the Icelandic tradition of Jólabókaflóðið or “the Christmas book flood” in English.

Jólabókaflóðið was born during World War II, when currency and many traditional Christmas gifts were limited around the world, and especially in the remote country of Iceland. Paper goods were not as rationed in the country in 1944, so books were the most available gift. Eighty years later, Icelanders still exchange and read new books while drinking a hot beverage and eating exotic chocolates on Christmas Eve.

We all look forward to opening a new book picked for us. Sometimes we scour one another’s Goodreads (Want To Read) list for the perfect book, but most often, we surprise one another with our choices.

This year, I received a book of essays by an independent bookseller and a fantasy retelling of Medusa. Both have been on my TBR list all year. Look for my reviews later in 2026. My daughter was so excited to receive the long anticipated finale in a trilogy she loves. She insists I would love the series, too. She gave my husband a tome on Andrew Carnegie, and it is a doorstopper at 800+ pages!

Do you practice Jólabókaflóðið or gift and receive books during the holidays? Please share your traditions and new books with me.

